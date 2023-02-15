-
FCC OKs Spanish Broadcasting System Request To Exceed Foreign Ownership Cap
by Perry Michael Simon
February 15, 2023 at 5:49 AM (PT)
-
The FCC has approved SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.'s application to increase its limit on foreign ownership up to 49.99%.
The approval came in a declaratory ruling issued on FEBRUARY 3r and allows SBS to exceed the 25% cap on foreign ownership up to 49.99%; SBS has issued 1,167,568 additional shares of Class A common stock to former holders of its Series B preferred stock as part of the two-year-old settlement of a case in DELAWARE court.