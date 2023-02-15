Kent (Photo: WYEP)

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH is adding a new show highlighting music from Black artists. "MORE BOUNCE WITH CLARA KENT" will debut on FEBRUARY 24th and will air weekly on FRIDAYS 6-9p (ET).

“CLARA is a creative force in our local music and arts scene and we’re thrilled to put MORE BOUNCE WITH CLARA KENT on the air,” said PD LIZ FELIX. “She’s also a mentor and connector for many up-and-coming musicians in PITTSBURGH, which fits perfectly with WYEP’s mission to support and grow the diverse music ecosystem in the SOUTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA region.”

“I see artists all the time that have such great potential and they aren’t being given a chance because they’re local artists,” said KENT. “I am happy to join the WYEP team to help add to their efforts to highlight what the best of the PITTSBURGH region has to offer music fans, plus I want our listeners to get excited about hearing new waves of music when it comes out.”

