Card Collectors

Four stations in CUMULUS MEDIA's SHREVEPORT cluster -- Country KRMD-F, R&B KVMA (MAGIC 102.9), AC KRMD-A-K264AS (LITE ROCK 100.7), and Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3) -- collected and delivered hundreds of handmade VALENTINE'S DAY cards created by listeners for child patients at SHRINERS CHILDREN'S SHREVEPORT hospital in its third annual "Cards 4 Kids" drive.

VP/Market Mgr. TISH BODEN said, “SHRINERS SHREVEPORT is truly an amazing partner to CUMULUS SHREVEPORT! We appreciate their allowing us to make any positive difference that we can. Our listeners love sending love to the children at SHRINERS.”

OM JAY MICHAELS said, "The SHREVEPORT campus of SHRINERS CHILDREN’S SHREVEPORT was the first SHRINERS hospital in the world, and we're so proud to partner with them for our annual radiothon and Cards 4 Kids events. This year, we collected several hundred handmade VALENTINE'S DAY cards for hospitalized kids. When patients come in to receive the world-class care at SHRINERS today and throughout this month, they'll be greeted with a handmade VALENTINE card and wishes of encouragement from our big-hearted listeners in SHREVEPORT and the EAST TEXAS area. Everyone needs a VALENTINE, and we're so pleased to bring smiles to so many faces throughout the month of FEBRUARY.”

