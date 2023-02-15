The Kyncls (Photo: The Kyncl Foundation)

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO ROBERT KYNCL and his wife, psychotherapist LUZ AVILA KYNCL, have renewed their donation to their alma mater, SUNY NEW PALTZ, pledging an additional five years of scholarship support for computer science and engineering majors from underrepresented communities. The gift also supports the FUND FOR NEW PALTZ and the AMP/CSTEP PROGRAM FUND.

THE ROBERT KYNCL ’95 AND LUZ AVILA KYNCL ’96 COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SCHOLARSHIP FUND was established in 2018 and benefits at least six new current or transfer students each year. The program has also resulted in the creation of the KYNCL SCHOLARS, a group of 16 beneficiaries who have graduated and are now working in their fields.

In a joint statement, the KYNCLS, founders of THE KYNCL FOUNDATION, said, "We are pleased to renew our commitment to SUNY NEW PALTZ and funding scholarships for students from underrepresented communities. State education provided us with great opportunities, both professionally and personally, and we want to help more students access those same benefits. In turn, this talented next generation will help drive change and contribute to a more representative workforce in dynamic industries.”

“The KYNCLS’ generosity in this area sends an important message to prospective and current students that people in leadership positions believe in their ability to succeed,” said SUNY NEW PALTZ VP/Development & Alumni Relations ERICA MARKS, who serves as Executive Director of the SUNY NEW PALTZ FOUNDATION. “The University is continually evolving to remain competitive in offering high-quality computer science and engineering education that prepares students for their future. Each year, a powerful new cohort of KYNCL SCHOLARS will be equipped with the training to be effective and collaborative contributors in the community.”

