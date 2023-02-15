Glazer

FOX SPORTS commentator JAY GLAZER will receive the CHAMPIONS AWARD from BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA at the 2023 BSM SUMMIT in LOS ANGELES MARCH 21st. BSM will be making a $1,000 donation to MVP (MERGING VETS AND PLAYERS) to support GLAZER's work on mental health awareness.

GLAZER, who wrote the book "UNBREAKABLE: HOW I TURNED MY DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY INTO MOTIVATION AND YOU CAN TOO," said, “I’m using my pain to help others through theirs. We all say 'mental health' these days but who gives it words, what it’s like to suffer from depression and anxiety? I’m trying to give it words so people can lean into their 'teammates' -- husbands, wives, friends, kids, parents, co-workers -- so we can all not have to go at it alone and walk this walk together.”

