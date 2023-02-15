TJ and Friend

Veteran morning radio host TJ TAORMINA has launched a new four-hour syndicated show for GEMINI XIII. "THE TJ SHOW" launched this week and is available for several formats, including Hot AC, Top 40, AC, and Classic Hits, and for all daytime dayparts. As the show launches, SCOTTY "PITBULL" MEYERS has joined GEMINI XIII as VP/Entertainment and Special Projects.

TAORMINA, who hosted mornings at AUDACY Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON and was a member of ELVIS DURAN's morning show at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, said, “I am pleased to be partnering with GEMINI XIII given their deep passion for bringing great content to the radio dial and beyond. These are people who love and care about the unique art form of live radio and want to marry it (happily) into the digital space. I love their forward-thinking approach to this amazing era of audio we’re living in.”

Meyers GEMINI XIII COO CHARLES STEINHAUER said, “TJ is the ideal launch partner for GEMINI’s personality-driven network. His content is joyful and fun and resonates with audiences across all audio platforms! We look forward to partnering with other personality-driven audio brands and stations soon.”

Reach MEYERS at (516) 829-0964 or ScottMeyers@gemini13media.com and hear show demos at www.thetjshowdemo.com.

