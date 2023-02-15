Kathy Lee Jones

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC has promoted GSM KATHY LEE JONES to Market President, replacing GEORGE JONES, the former BEASLEY and RADIO ONE/DETROIT GSM, who had led the cluster since JUNE 2021.

JONES, with the cluster since 2008 and GSM since 2013, said, “I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead SUMMITMEDIA GREENVILLE, to continue to serve our listeners, as well as make certain our clients thrive and grow their businesses. “I love our team and together we will take SUMMITMEDIA GREENVILLE to the next level of success.”

“We are very pleased for KATHY LEE to lead our outstanding GREENVILLE team,” added CEO CARL PARMER. “Given her dedication and love for GREENVILLE, we are confident we can continue to engage and entertain our audience and help our clients meet and exceed their goals.”

The cluster includes R&B WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ), Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.1), '80s WJMZ-HD3-W258CB (AWESOME 99.5), and Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X98.5)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG.

« see more Net News