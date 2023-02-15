Pascal (Photo: Vintage Tree Photography/Meredith Bustillo)

NASHVILLE-based KING BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT is celebrating its four-year anniversary with a re-brand to KBFM, and has promoted MALLORY MASON PASCAL to Partner. The ALABAMA native joined the KBFM team in 2020 and has more than 14 years of experience in MUSIC CITY. The company has more than 40 business management clients spanning the Country, Rock, Americana, Electric and Pop genres.

KBFM founder CHRIS KING said, “I met MALLORY in 2019 and immediately knew she would be a huge asset for KBFM if given the chance to bring her on board. Since she joined in 2020, that thought has been confirmed through her work ethic and relationships with clients and employees. I'm very excited about MALLORY's new role as Partner, and what she'll lend to the next chapter of KBFM.”

PASCAL added, “I knew almost immediately that CHRIS was a professional partner in every sense. He's a team player, very passionate about what we do, our clients and being a trustworthy person. I felt confident that what we were talking about and planning for KBFM would be just the start and that's been proven in our work from the past two years. I'm excited for what's to come for KBFM.”

