Whole Lotta Booths

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is reporting that the number of companies set to exhibit at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 15-19 has exceeded 1,000, with over 140 first-time exhibitors on the list.

"Companies, large and small, are turning out en masse to exhibit at NAB SHOW, including more than a few that skipped last year's show," said NAB EVP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. "Exhibit sales are already nearly 20 percent ahead of where we ended up in 2022. This is a testament to the power of trade shows to unite the industry, create connections and generate commerce. We are thrilled to see the tremendous momentum established at the 2022 event translating to healthy growth, excitement and what promises to be an incredible showing of the latest and greatest tech and some of the most influential companies on the planet."

« see more Net News