New Country Fest In Virginia Beach

The inaugural BEACH IT! FESTIVAL is set to bring Country music to VIRGINIA BEACH from FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd through SUNDAY, JUNE 25th. The three-day, two-stage festival's oceanfront event will feature headliners LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT and THOMAS RHETT.

Other artists expected to perform are: RILEY GREEN, JO DEE MESSINA, KIP MOORE, MEGAN MORONEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JAMESON RODGERS, NATE SMITH, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, COLE SWINDELL, LILY ROSE and HAILEY WHITTERS. DEE JAY SILVER is set to perform between sets.

The second-stage lineup will also include “Next From NASHVILLE” artists CHAYCE BECKHAM, GEORGE BIRGE, TYLER BRADEN, BEN BURGESS, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, ASHLAND CRAFT, MADELINE EDWARDS, ERIN KINSEY, PILLBOX PATTI, PEYTAN PORTER and AARON RAITIERE.

The lineup was announced TODAY (2/15) by LIVE NATION’s BRIAN O’CONNELL, VIRGINIA BEACH Deputy City Manager TAYLOR ADAMS and VIRGINIA BEACH native SPRINGSTEEN. Tickets for the festival go on sale FEBRUARY 21st at 10a (ET).

« back to Country Net News