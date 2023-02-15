Evans

SUGAR LAND, TX-based artist management and talent agency MARATHON MUSIC GROUP has added radio veteran CARLY EVANS to the team as a booking agent.

As a broadcaster with experience both in programming and on-air, she has been nominated by the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, and was named TEXAS Regional Radio Personality of the Year six times in the T3R REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS for her work at MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP's Country KQSC (107.3 MOUNTAIN COUNTRY)/ COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. She also hosts "THE TROUBADOUR PODCAST," which airs on stations in KANSAS, TEXAS, COLORADO, SOUTH DAKOTA and VIRGINIA, and was nominated this month for TEXAS Country Podcast of the Year in the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s Industry Awards.

"I was searching long and hard for the right person to join our team as a dedicated booking agent and was thrilled to have CARLY take on that role," said owner and CEO CHUCK SWEENEY. "Her years of experience in radio and her extensive network of contacts in the industry made CARLY the ideal candidate. Our artists have already benefited greatly from her added support. 2023 will be a growth year at MARATHON, thanks in large part to CARLY's dedication and commitment to the success of our artists."

"After 20 years on the radio side of the industry helping up-and-coming artists grow, I am really excited and thankful for the opportunity to join CHUCK and MARATHON MUSIC GROUP to continue that work from another angle," said EVANS "I’m looking forward to continued growth for MARATHON and our artists."

