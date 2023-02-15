Promotions

Music rights company ZYNC/ROUND HILL MUSIC has promoted four of its executives. Receiving promotions were Creative Dir. MADISON NORRIS to EVP/Creative Operations; Head of Licensing KELLY ROSS to VP/Head of Creative Licensing and Publishing; Dir./Film & TV/Creative Publishing BECCA LUCE to Senior Dir./Film & TV/Creative Publishing; and Head of Creative Licensing STEVE NALBERT to VP/Sync Licensing and Digital.

Chief Creative Officer MARISA BALDI said, “I am so thrilled and proud to have MADISON step into this important and multi-faceted role. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills and rich network of relationships have led not only to countless advertising placements for ZYNC/ROUND HILL MUSIC but also contributed significantly to our signing and development of new artists and writers. KELLY is a dynamic deal-maker and problem-solver, with impeccable business instincts, communication skills, and attention to detail. I could not be more delighted to see her continue to thrive here at ZYNC/ROUND HILL and take on even more leadership of the team.”

“BECCA has made great strides in identifying, securing, and developing talent, as well as adding value to our amazing catalog during her time at ZYNC/RHM. Her musical expertise, creative ideas, and facility for communicating with artists and writers never cease to impress me. She has got a natural gift. During STEVE’s time at the company ROUND HILL MUSIC’s assets have grown exponentially. STEVE has been instrumental in maintaining an incredibly high level of well-informed service to the licensing community throughout our growth. He is that rare breed of executive that goes above and beyond to bring big deals home and his deep knowledge of the catalog and great reputation in the sync world make him an incredible asset.”

NORRIS said, “The complimentary forces of ZYNC and ROUND HILL have built an incredible foundation and I am honored to be part of our continued growth and success. Our amazing artists and songwriters drive what we do each day. The talent and passion of our team are the perfect matches for our roster which spans genres and decades. With all of our hard work and hustle, we are at a tipping point, and I look forward to an exciting future together.”

Norris, Ross, Luce, Nalbert



