WEZI (Easy 102.9)/Jacksonville Has Rare Morning Drive Opening
by Tom Cunningham
February 15, 2023
COX MEDIA GROUP AC WEZI (EASY 102.9)/JACKSONVILLE has a rare morning opening, as current host ABBY MURPHY is departing for a new opportunity TBA.
Dir./Branding & Programming JUD HEUSSLER tells ALL ACCESS that the “ideal candidate can lead this music forward morning show with compelling content, great listener engagement and focused social media skills. This is a SOLO host role – MD/APD strips for the correct candidate.”
Send resumes, airchecks and social media links to at jud.heussler@cmg.com