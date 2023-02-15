Wake Up Jacksonville

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WEZI (EASY 102.9)/JACKSONVILLE has a rare morning opening, as current host ABBY MURPHY is departing for a new opportunity TBA.

Dir./Branding & Programming JUD HEUSSLER tells ALL ACCESS that the “ideal candidate can lead this music forward morning show with compelling content, great listener engagement and focused social media skills. This is a SOLO host role – MD/APD strips for the correct candidate.”

Send resumes, airchecks and social media links to at jud.heussler@cmg.com

