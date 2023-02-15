Miller

Promoter OUTBACK PRESENTS has hired JASON MILLER as its new GM/North East Division. MILLER was most recently at LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, where he served as SVP, EVP and Pres.

With more than 30 years in music and entertainment, MILLER has produced events for artists and entertainers in the nation’s most iconic venues, including MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, BARCLAYS CENTER, PRUDENTIAL CENTER, RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, CITI FIELD, YANKEE STADIUM, CARNEGIE HALL, THE BEACON THEATRE, NORTHWELL HEALTH at JONES BEACH, METLIFE STADIUM, and CENTRAL PARK’s GREAT LAWN and SUMMERSTAGE among others.

MILLER said, “This is a tremendous moment for me personally and professionally. The new position allows me to return to my creative roots and independent spirit. I’m proud to be able to continue working with world-class artists and events.”

OUTBACK Leadership MIKE SMARDAK, BRIAN DORFMAN, and VAUGHN MILLETTE said in a joint statement, "JASON carries decades of knowledge, history, and integrity along with a vast pool of experience promoting and producing the highest class of events in NORTH AMERICA. We are proud to foster his creative spirit and thrive in a new era of live entertainment.”

