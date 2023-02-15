Pembleton

CUMULUS MEDIA/ALLENTOWN, PA VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH PEMBLETON is adding oversight of an adjacent market with a promotion to Regional VP/Market Mgr. for ALLENTOWN and WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON, PA, effective MARCH 1st.

PEMBLETON, who was serving as GSM of CITADEL/ALLENTOWN when CUMULUS acquired CITADEL in 2011 and became DOS for the cluster, said, “I am honored to expand my role with CUMULUS and to lead these great teams. This was a natural fit for me. While I’ve been part of the business community in the LEHIGH VALLEY for nearly 30 years, my home is the POCONOS, in the WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON DMA, where I’ve lived since the early ‘80s. I’m excited to join the incredible team already in place and look forward to further collaboration with the two markets in the expanded region. Over the last several years, CUMULUS PENNSYLVANIA markets, and in particular the ALLENTOWN and WBS teams, have successfully worked together for the mutual benefit of our audiences, advertisers, and the community. I can’t wait to get started on my next chapter with CUMULUS!”

CUMULUS PENNSYLVANIA Regional VP RON GIOVANNIELLO added, “I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with LIZ since 2011. She is an outstanding leader and is hard-working and passionate about our business and serving our team, listeners, and customers. This is a great opportunity for us to recognize and promote one of our best, and I’m confident the CUMULUS WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON team will benefit and grow from her leadership just as the CUMULUS ALLENTOWN team has over the years.”

The ALLENTOWN cluster includes Country WCTO-WCTY (CAT COUNTRY 96.1/107.1), AC WLEV, Classic Rock WODE (99.9 THE HAWK), and Sports WEEX-A-W234AX (FOX SPORTS LEHIGH VALLEY). The WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON stations include Rock WBSX (97.9X), Top 40 WBHT-WBHD (HOT 97.1 & 95.7), AC WMGS (MAGIC 93), and Country WSJR (93.7 NASH FM).

