COMMON HOUSE Dir./Membership ROB PRAINO is returning to the BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS/CHATTANOOGA cluster as GSM, replacing DEMARLAND DEAN.

PRAINO was with the BAHAKEL stations for two terms between 2002 and 2020, serving as AE and Senior AE. He will be in the building as of FEBRUARY 22nd.

The BAHAKEL CHATTANOOGA stations include Classic Country WUUQ-W257AZ (CLASSIC COUNTRY Q97.3-Q99.3), Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96), AC WDEF-F (SUNNY 92.3), and Triple A WXCT-A-W254DB (ALT 98.7).

