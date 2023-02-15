Brown

MPRS GLOBAL, founded by the team behind MTHEORY, has hired former KOBALT MUSIC GROUP VP/Business Affairs & Commercial Strategy ROB BROWN as COO.

BROWN said, “I’m delighted to join and build with the MPRS team. Music remains my first love, so to now be in a position to further empower its architects is a great honor, and the least I could do as thanks for the magic they create.”

MPRS CEO JON MCMILLAN added, “Defining a much-needed category of rights management for producers and mixers requires vision, leadership and integrity, qualities ROB embodies perfectly. He’s a veteran executive with an intimate understanding of the creative community that powers our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our Chief Operating Officer.”

