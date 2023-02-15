Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting that MACHINE GUN KELLY (MGK) was electrocted during a pre-SUPER BOWL performance on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10th at the COORS LIGHT BIRD's NEST in SCOTTSDALE, AZ. The rocker confirmed the incident via his INSTAGRAM stories showing fan-filmed footage of his electrified hair while smoke and air cannons blast off around him. MGK later posted on TWITTER: “Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool.”

TMZ is reporting that no medical attention was needed after the incident and the artist appeared to be relatively unphased. CLick here to see the video and read more from MSN.com.

