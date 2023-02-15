Howard Simon

Longtime AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO personality HOWARD SIMON has announced his retirement, effective MARCH 3rd. SIMON has been hosting mornings at WGR alongside JEREMY WHITE for 18 years; he worked at WELM-A/ELMIRA, NY, in TOLEDO radio, and WBEN-A, WJJL-A, WNSA-A, and WLVL-A and the EMPIRE SPORTS NETWORK/BUFFALO before joining WGR.

In a post at the station's website, SIMON wrote, "It has been quite a ride over the last 33 plus years, but it's time for this ride to come to an end. And so it shall."

