Howard Simon Announces Retirement From WGR/Buffalo
by Perry Michael Simon
February 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM (PT)
Longtime AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO personality HOWARD SIMON has announced his retirement, effective MARCH 3rd. SIMON has been hosting mornings at WGR alongside JEREMY WHITE for 18 years; he worked at WELM-A/ELMIRA, NY, in TOLEDO radio, and WBEN-A, WJJL-A, WNSA-A, and WLVL-A and the EMPIRE SPORTS NETWORK/BUFFALO before joining WGR.
In a post at the station's website, SIMON wrote, "It has been quite a ride over the last 33 plus years, but it's time for this ride to come to an end. And so it shall."