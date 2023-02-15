Expanding Into South Jersey

THE BRIDGE OF HOPE which serves the DELAWARE and Eastern Shore of MARYLAND and VIRGINIA is now expanding into South JERSEY on WNJB/BRIDGETON, NJ. The station which was just recently purchased from WHYY, Inc.(NET NEWS 11/22/22), will feature 24/7 music programming with artists including LAUREN DAIGLE, CHRIS TOMLIN, MERCYME, CASTING CROWNS, and many others.

The Bridge, a non-profit, plans to promote Christian concerts in the area, and other events, as part of their mission to “connect people to JESUS and each other, and strengthen their lives.”

WHYY Sation Manager BILL SAMMONS said, “We've been serving CAPE MAY and coastal NEW JERSEY with our 105.5 FM signal for almost a year now. The purchase of 89.3 FM will give NEW JERSEY listeners in VINELAND and surrounding communities a strong signal and give us the opportunity to reach hundreds of thousands of potential new listeners.”

