HBCU Action

SIRIUSXM will air coverage of two HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HBCU) sporting events, the NBA HBCU CLASSIC basketball game at the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH's HUNTSMAN CENTER in SALT LAKE CITY on SATURDAY (2/18) at 4p (ET) and the HBCU LEGACY BOWL football game at TULANE UNIVERSITY's YULMAN STADIUM in NEW ORLEANS on FEBRUARY 25th at 4p (ET).

The basketball game between GRAMBLING STATE and SOUTHERN, airing on SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO, will be called by TORONTO RAPTORS radio voice PAUL JONES and PHOENIX SUNS TV analyst and former player EDDIE JOHNSON, with SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO host, "CINEPHOBE" podcast host, "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" regular, and former PHOENIX SUNS and NEW YORK KNICKS staffer AMIN ELHASSAN as sideline reporter.

The football game, an all-star affair, will ait on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO and SIRIUSXM COLLEGE SPORTS RADIO (formerly ESPNU RADIO), with JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY radio voice ROB JAY on play-by-play and JACKSON STATE head coach T.C. TAYLOR and NFL veteran ANTHONY HERRON as analysts. JAY, TAYLOR and HERRON will host a pregame show 3-4p before the game broadcast and JAY and HERRON will host a preview show on FEBRUARY 24th at 7p.

