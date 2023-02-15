New Morning Team Of Scotty & Hannah

The new morning team for iHEARTMEDIA's AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO will be SCOTTY BLAISDELL and HANNAH TYLER, debuting their new show, “The Mix Morning Show with SCOTTY and HANNAH,” weekdays from 530a-10a (ET).

iHEARTMEDIA GREENSBORO SVP/Programming ZAC DAVIS said, “I am so excited to welcome SCOTTY and HANNAH to the TRIAD and iHEARTMEDIA. They each have experience with prior iterations of morning shows and bring these assets with them, along with a fresh perspective on things that affect our life-group here in the TRIAD. I appreciate how quickly they make a strong personal connection with their audience, are passionate to lean into and embrace their local community and provide a place where listeners can come together.”

iHEARTMEDIA GREENSBORO President KELLIE HOLEMAN said, “I’m thrilled we’re able to bring an upbeat and fun morning show to the TRIAD community. It’s perfect for active adults, at-work listening and safe for the whole family. We are elated about the next phase of 99.5’s evolution to provide a great mix of music, local content and continued emphasis on serving our TRIAD listeners, advertisers and community.”

SCOTTY said, “I'm stoked to live life to the full as my family puts down our roots in the TRIAD. Working with HANNAH and the amazing iHEART team is gonna be a blast!”

HANNAH said, “I am thrilled to be on mornings with Scotty on The New Mix 99.5. I am even more excited to call the TRIAD home and see everything NORTH CAROLINA has to offer”!

