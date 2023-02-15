Brown Bag Squad-DoKnow, Letty & Rosecrans Vic (Photo: Instagram)

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES unveils a new morning show THURSDAY (2/16). The BROWN BAG SQUAD is a new morning show featuring existing host LETTY, author/podcaster ROSECRANS VIC and artist/entertainer DANIEL "DOKNOW" LOPEZ.

See more on INSTAGRAM.

LETTY, DOKNOW and ROSECRANS VIC have teamed to host the BROWN BAG podcast for years and now, they move the show to the radio at KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News