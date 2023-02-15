New Power Hour Sessions

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) will launch new “Power Hour” speaker sessions set to take place on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th, during CRS 2023.

Similar to "Ted Talks," these sessions are designed to challenge the traditional ways of thinking by presenting topics in a unique and dynamic manner, utilizing speakers to cover different subjects in short-form presentations.

The “Power Hour” sessions will feature several lecturers, each presenting their own perspective on a given subject in a quick, 15-20 minute format. The speakers and their respective topics include:

• ALEK HALVERSON, PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO, with “Living The Dream – How A Younger Generation of Broadcasters Can Capture The Joy of Radio”

• MIA McNEAL, COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Sr. Dir./Industry Relations and Inclusion, with “Beyond the Box: A Conversation on Expansive Inclusion”

• FRED JACOBS, Pres. of JACOBS MEDIA, with a “Fred Talk” titled “The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be.”

CRS 2023 Agenda Committee Chairman JOEY TACK commented, “Prepare to be inspired and perhaps even a little provoked at CRS this year! Our ‘Power Hour’ speakers have been hand-picked to help you connect the dots between the business of today and the future.”

CRS 2023 takes place MONDAY, MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration for CRS 2023 is open now.

