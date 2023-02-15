New Territory

European subscription podcast platform PODIMO, which recently expanded to the U.K. (NET NEWS 2/13), has announced that it will expand to MEXICO at the end of MARCH. The company, based in COPENHAGEN, plans to open an office in MEXICO CITY.

PODIMO MEXICO Head of Content WENDOLIN PERLA said, “The Mexican creator community has welcomed us with open arms: we’re extremely honored to be working with such a diverse range of talent, and to provide high-value content that supports our ambitions of providing a fair and sustainable subscription model for both creators and listeners.”

CEO MORTEN STRUNGE added, “PODIMO wants to empower Mexican creators, based on the idea that a podcast is a product that deserves to be paid for. Placing local talent and their stories in the spotlight is our priority.”

