COX MEDIA GROUP Country WNGC (YOUR GEORGIA COUNTRY)/ATHENS, GA, morning co-host CHLOE NELSON has segued back to Country sister station WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO in the same capacity. She is partnered with current morning host OBIE DIAZ, who has been in that role since 2016. NELSON will also host a SATURDAY night shift at WWKA.

NELSON had been with WNGC for two years, also serving as Assistant MD. The move marks her return to WWKA, where she previously worked for two years, beginning as an intern, then board operator, and finally, morning show producer. She succeeds former WWKA morning co-host ASHLEY MORRISON, who joined iHEARTMEDIA Country WFUS (US103.5)/TAMPA as PD last fall (NET NEWS 11/1/22).

At WNGC, HALEY BARTOLETTA slides into mornings with current co-host WALKER. She has been with COX/ATHENS since JANUARY of 2022 as PD for Top 40 WPUP (POWER 100.1) and News-Talk WGAU/W254CJ.

