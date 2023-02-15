MC Media's Fruge'

You could tell right away that something was up with RIHANNA during her SUPER BOWL halftime performance last SUNDAY (2/12). She wasn’t moving around the way she used to. She wasn’t attempting to seduce the audience with her sexuality and dynamic and controversial alter ego. That wasn't a problem for her though. In fact, SUPER BOWL SUNDAY will go down in history as one of the biggest days in RIHANNA's career thanks to record breaking statistics on APPLE MUSIC, SHAZAM and many other digital platforms.

The reason? Her rocks solid brand. The audience had previously conceived expectations of her performance based on her consistent brand. And despite her somewhat subdued performance (due to her pregnancy), neither she, nor the audience skipped a beat when it came to delivery and satisfaction. This is the kind of brand and loyalty we should all aspire to create, especially in the broadcast business. It starts with compelling content and consistency. It continues with engagement and nurturing a fan base. And it continues to recycle with more compelling content which maintains consistency. Enough to create loyalty. “Real Loyalty.” The kind that will forgive anything. Read more about it in this week's "The Bigger Picture," by MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.

« see more Net News