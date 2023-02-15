Stasia Lanier Retires

FOUR CORNERS PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KSUT/DURANGO, CO MD STASIA LANIER announces her retirement after 30 years at the station. Her last day is MARCH 2nd.

LANIER stated “With mixed emotions, but mostly excitement, I am retiring from KSUT after 30 great years. My last day at the station will be MARCH 2nd. I gave notice a year ago, and suddenly it's here!”

CHRIS AALAND will add MD duties to his current roles as Development Director, Talent Buyer, and On-Air Host. AALAND can be reached at chris@ksut.org

LANIER continued “Many thanks to all of you for the support over the years, keeping KSUT in the loop on new music, delivering the songs, arranging promotions, artist interviews, in-studios, conference festivities, and the like. Most of all, thanks for your friendship.” LANIER’s contact email moving forward is stasiajim@gmail.com.

