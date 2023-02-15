Bunt. (Photo: Olivia Lehmann)

GERMAN artist, producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist BUNT. has announced his signing to ARISTA RECORDS U.S. in partnership with COLUMBIA RECORDS UK and EPIC RECORDS GERMANY.

BUNT. has a rapidly rising new single “Clouds” [with NATE TRAVELLERNate Traveller] which debuted in the Top 15 of the BILLBOARD Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, which he built anticipation for with a viral TIKTOK post captioned “just finished this idea on the train,” and it exploded to the tune of 1.4 million-plus views and 181K “likes” within days. In its wake, the song has garnered 50 million impressions on TIKTOK alone. Beyond averaging 300K streams per day, it has gathered north of 10 million streams on DSPs, is #22 on the SPOTIFY GLOBAL viral chart and #6 on the SPOTIFY U.S. viral chart, with early radio play across the world including support from BBC RADIO 1's PETE TONG, GREG JAMES and CLARA AMFO and SIRIUSXM's DIPLO with nods of support from THE CHAINSMOKERS, ROBIN SCHULZ, GRYFFIN and MARTIN GARRIX.

Commenting on the signing ARISTA RECORDS President/CEO DAVID MASSEY noted, “LEVI [BUNT.] has truly impressed me with the depth of great records he has coming. BUNT. has the capacity to be a true global artist.”

BUNT. is repped by NICK GROFF for management and LISA LESTER as his lawyer at ROTHENBERG, MOHR & BINDER, LLP.

