Dave Grohl By Noumier Tawilah

With the success of the "Orbit: DAVE GROHL" comic book, TIDALWAVE COMICS has released a special bonus edition with a new cover by NOUMIER TAWILAH and 32 pages (10 additional) of never-before-seen images from TAYLOR HAWKINS’ band, CHEVY METAL, featuring GROHL by photographer STEPHANIE SWARTZ. Written by ADAM ROSE and illustrated by MARTIN GIMENEZ, the comic is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as AMAZON.

The comic gives a glimpse of all that is DAVE GROHL, from playing with IGGY POP, his record appearances on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, his face-off on drums with the MUPPETS' ANIMAL and more.

Commented cover artist NOUMIER TAWILAH, “It has been great fun working on DAVE GROHL’s comic cover. As a teenager in the '90s, FOO FIGHTERS were one of my favorite alternative rock bands. I remember having a big poster of them in my room and listening to 'The Color And The Shape' album non-stop. For this cover, I tried to capture DAVE’s thunderous screaming baritone voice and his emotional facial expressions.”

Photographer STEPHANIE SWARTZ added, “I had the pleasure of photographing the band CHEVY METAL and chat with DAVE backstage. It was an amazing experience to talk with this iconic rock star and proud to be a part of this comic book series featuring him."

