Benztown Salutes Raquel Welch

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute to GOLDEN GLOBE-winning performer and international '60s icon RAQUEL WELCH, who died this morning at age 82 after a short illness.

In 1966, the SAN DIEGO native, who started as a local weather presenter, starred in breakout roles in the films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C". The iconic photos of her fur bikini-clad cavewoman character in the latter were the foundation of the movie’s marketing campaign and turned WELCH into an international sex symbol.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute to WELCH was written and produced by THOMAS GREEN and voiced by MJ BLOCH.

Listen to it here.

