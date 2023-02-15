WRRM Hosts An 'American Idol' Watch Party

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WRRM (WARM 98.5)/CINCINNATI and 16 LOTS BREWING will host a live "American Idol Season 21" Watch Party this SUNDAY (2/19) at 7:30p (ET) at the brewery in MASON, OH.

The station's on-air hosts will gather to honor "Idol" contestant and hometown hero MICHAEL WILLIAMS, who comes from MASON and competed on "The Voice" when he was only 18. The new season of "American Idol" premieres SUNDAY at 8p (ET) on the local ABC affiliate. The Watch Party is open to the public and attendees can enter onsite to win free tickets to see BILLY IDOL in concert on MAY 6th, at PNC PAVILION.

