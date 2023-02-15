Ford (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

While watching a recent television interview with actor HARRISON FORD, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY kept mentally drawing analogies to radio programmers and air personalities, prompting his latest column for ALL ACCESS.

FORD’s “main goal, no matter what, is to make a clear, emotional connection with the audience, as he states it, ‘being as much you as possible,’” SHOMBY explains. “When asked what his main responsibility is as an actor, [FORD] is adamant about the fact that, through his characters, he is telling stories for the audience, plain and simple.” SHOMBY then draws six things from the interview with FORD about the way he approaches his craft that radio can learn from.

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “Be Like ‘Indy,’ Make The Connection,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

