Q4 Results

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP fourth quarter 2022 net revenue incrreased 1.8% year-over-year to $72 million, credited to digital and political revenue offset slightly by a decline in audio revenue. Net income fell from a gain of $10.6 million to a loss of $25.8 million (-87 cents/diluted share), reflecting preliminary pre-tax noncash impairment charges of $54.7 million relating to FCC licenses, goodwill and franchise rights as well as a $10 million gain in 2021 from PPP loan forgiveness.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, “BEASLEY’s 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect the ongoing success of our digital transformation and revenue diversification strategies, which drove year-over-year increases in revenue and SOI for both the three- and twelve-month periods. Throughout the year, BEASLEY largely offset ongoing challenges related to the economy and softness in the national spot market, as we generated healthy growth across all of our digital, local audio, political and other revenue sources, as reflected by the 6.2% increase in full year net revenues to $256 million. This top-line growth was the primary factor contributing to a 2.8% year-over-year increase in full year SOI to $43.1 million.

“While economic uncertainty remains, BEASLEY initiated several actions throughout the year that we believe will strengthen the long-term position of our business. First, our digital strategy continues to deliver strong results with fourth quarter digital revenue growth of 13.2% year-over-year, representing nearly 17% of total fourth quarter revenue. Digital revenue has consistently outpaced national spot advertising revenue over the past several quarters due to a combination of organic growth and contributions from the second quarter acquisition of our white label digital agency business, GUARANTEE DIGITAL. With accelerating demand from consumers and advertisers for our local content and multi-platform marketing solutions, we are solidly on the path for this revenue source to reach 20% of total revenue.

“Second, we remain focused on monetizing our premium audio and digital content through new local business development, revenue diversification and maximizing political revenue opportunities. As a result, in the fourth quarter, we delivered $5.1 million in net political revenue, with stronger than expected gains in LAS VEGAS, PHILADELPHIA, and DETROIT, as well as year-over-year total revenue increases across nearly all of our markets and in our esports business. Our radio brands remain dominant in Nielsen Audio ratings, where BEASLEY currently has the highest average cluster share when compared to the major radio broadcasters in PPM. Finally, we implemented a cost reduction program in the second half of 2022, with the majority of cost cuts occurring in OCTOBER.

“Total outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022 was $290.0 million, reflecting our bond repurchase activity throughout 2022. As such, fourth quarter interest expense declined to $6.6 million. BEASLEY had $39.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand at quarter end. We intend to keep our cash on the balance sheet in order to maintain our strong liquidity position, given the uncertain economic environment.

“Looking ahead to 2023, our strategic priorities remain focused on growing our overall audience and delivering exceptional content and services to our listeners, advertisers, online users and esports fans, while diversifying our revenue, growing our cash flow and maintaining a solid and flexible balance sheet with liquidity at current or higher levels, which we believe will best position BEASLEY for near- and long-term success and the enhancement of stockholder value.”

« back to Country Net News