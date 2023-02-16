Renewal With Lazer

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Spanish-language radio broadcasts will remain on LAZER MEDIA Regional Mexican KSFN (RADIO LAZER 1510 AM)/SAN FRANCISCO and a five station network under a new three-year contract.

The network, airing 127 games this season (all home games and road games against the AL and NL Western Division teams, the NEW YORK YANKEES, CHICAGO WHITE SOX and CUBS, and ST. LOUIS CARDINALS) will include LAZER Regional Mexican KMLY (LA MEXICANA 95.1)/GONZALES-SALINAS-MONTEREY, Regional Mexican KBAA/GRASS VALLEY-SACRAMENTO, Spanish Oldies KNEZ (LA MEJOR 107.3)/RENO, Regional Mexican KTNS-A (RADIO LAZER 1060)/FRESNO, and Regional Mexican KXZM (RADIO LAZER 93.7)/SAN JOSE. TITO FUENTES, CARLOS ORELLANA, and ERWIN HIGUEROS will call the games.

LAZER MEDIA CRO GERARDO G. MARTINEZ said, “The SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS are a first-class organization with legions of faithful Latino fans. We are fortunate to be associated with the GIGANTES brand and are excited to continue to bring GIANTS baseball in Español to our vast audience throughout NORTHERN CALIFORNIA and RENO.”

GIANTS Pres./CEO LARRY BAER added, “LAZER MEDIA is known for their locally produced Hispanic programming which connects the Spanish speaking communities of the SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA and NORTHERN CALIFORNIA. The GIANTS are proud to contribute to this tradition through our Spanish broadcasts.”

« see more Net News