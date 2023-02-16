Thompson

SPORTSMAP RADIO is adding a new show for the 4-6p (ET) weekday slot, "THE SPORTS KINGS." The show, debuting on the network FEBRUARY 20th, is hosted by "MEAN GENE" THOMPSON, who has been hosting the show online and as a brokered-time show; THURSDAY and FRIDAY installments will air live from the VIRGIN HOTEL LAS VEGAS.

“THE SPORTS KINGS are ecstatic to join GOW MEDIA and the SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK,” said THOMPSON. “We look forward to providing our listeners with an informational, entertaining and engaging show."

“We are thrilled to add GENE THOMPSON to our impressive roster of talent,” said SPORTSMAP parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW. “THE SPORTS KINGS are committed to producing two of the most informative, fast moving, and energetic hours in all of sports radio. I know our audience and affiliates will be excited about the show!”

