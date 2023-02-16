Next Up

The next podcast from THE NEW YORK TIMES' SERIAL PRODUCTION will be an examination of a 40-year-old murder cold case. “THE COLDEST CASE IN LARAMIE,” hosted by TIMES reporter KIM BARKER, will debut with the first of eight episodes on FEBRUARY 23rd. On the show, BARKER will revisit the unsolved murder of college student SHELLI WILEY which took place while was in high school in WYOMING in 1985, the arrest of a former police officer, and the unexplained dropping of charges against him.

“This is our first SERIAL show hosted by a NEW YORK TIMES reporter,” said SERIAL Exec. Editor JULIE SNYDER. “And what’s cool about this show is that it really highlights not only KIM BARKER’s extraordinary investigative skills, but also her talent as an interviewer. In an almost fly-on-the-wall type of storytelling, we get to follow KIM while she works, and we come to discover that this is a story with many unreliable narrators.”

