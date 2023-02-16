-
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'
February 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM (PT)
RYAN SEACREST has announced that he will leave his television gig as co-host of the syndicated "LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN," telling viewers on THURSDAY's show that he has "decided to make this my last season as co-host." Co-host KELLY RIPA's husband MARK CONSUELOS will replace SEACREST this SPRING.
SEACREST joined the NEW YORK-based show in 2017, replacing MICHAEL STRAHAN. He will continue hosting ABC's "AMERICAN IDOL" and his syndicated PREMIERE NETWORKS and Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES radio show.