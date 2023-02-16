Siciliano

With the recently-announced departure of ANNE MARIE CUMMING as SVP/Communications of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) (NET NEWS 2/14), Senior Communications Strategist ALEX SICILIANO has been promoted to SVP/Communications. SICILIANO joined the NAB in 2022 after serving as Deputy Chief of Staff for former Sen. CORY GARDNER (R-CO)

"NAB has a strong team leading our press outreach, focused on communicating the value that America’s broadcasters bring to every local community," said NAB CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "ALEX brings valuable experience in government and politics to this leadership role, effectively communicating how policy issues impacting broadcasters can affect the service local radio and TV stations provide. Broadcasters are well served by Alex and this team of veteran communicators."

