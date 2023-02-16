Richter

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KTRH-A/HOUSTON has named horticulturist SKIP RICHTER to host the weekend “GARDEN LINE” show starting FEBRUARY 25th, succeeding the late RANDY LEMMON, who died earlier this year.

RICHTER, TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE’s BRAZOS COUNTY Extension Agent in Horticulture, contributing editor of TEXAS GARDENER magazine, and a regional horticulturist for the NATIONAL GARDENING ASSOCIATION, said, "I'm excited to be hosting GARDEN LINE and helping listeners have more bountiful gardens and beautiful landscapes! RANDY was an old friend going back to college when we lived in the same dorm. We will all miss him, and I consider it an honor to carry on the GARDEN LINE tradition.”

“We’re all still reeling from the sudden loss of RANDY,” said Dir./AM Programming BRYAN ERICKSON. “This was a difficult search and we feel fortunate to have found Skip. Not only is he one of the most qualified horticulturists in TEXAS, he has the perfect ‘down home’ demeanor when it comes to helping listeners with their gardening issues.”

