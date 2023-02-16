Gender Survey Results Released

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW), the charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, has just released the results of its annual Gender Analysis Study for 2022. The study specifically tracks the progress of female professionals holding GM, Sales Manager and Program Director/Brand Manager positions. The biggest challenge year after year continues to be Programming/Brand Managment. Unlike the other two managent positions which remain mostly flat year to date, the percentage of Program Directors/Brand Managers was slightly down from 2021.

Women currently program 11.72% (1,314 stations) versus 12.09% in 2021. In the Top 100 markets, the news was not much better as female programmers now represent only 13.93% of the total number of Program Directors/Brand Managers, basically consistent with the numbers from 2021.

As for Female GMs: 20.65% (2.316 stations) had women holding the General Manager position in 2022. This is basically flat from the prior year, but has shown consistent growth from 2004, when the percentage of female GMs was only 14.9%.

In the Top 100 markets, 22.42% (1,212 stations) were managed by women, which is actually down almost a full share point from 2021, but still continues to run higher than the national average.

Sales Manager positions overall have the best management opportunities for women in radio. 33.45% (3,751 stations) had a woman Sales Manager in 2022, that number is basically flat from 33.59% in 2021.

In the Top 100 markets, although the numbers run slightly higher than the national average, the story is better. A total of 38.05% (1,138 stations) had women serving as Sales Managers in 2022, which is about four percentage points higher than 2021's 34.99%.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF said, “Historically we have celebrated modest to very modest gains. But this year we're calling out to industry leaders to recognize the leadership, creativity and dedication of women broadcasters, particularly programmers, and put them to work improving your content, your culture and your cash flow."

The MIW Gender Analysis Study has been consistently releasing and analyzing the raw data for all commercial radio stations in the UNITED STATES since the organization’s start in 2000. The figures and percentages shown represent the calendar year 2022 and are reflective of 11,215 AM and FM radio stations across AMERICA, as accounted for by PRECISIONTRAK as of DECEMBER 31st, 2022.

