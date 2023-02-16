Dunleavy

NASHVILLE-based global music group ONERPM has hired ERIN DUNLEAVY to lead the company's efforts in branding partnerships with artists. DUNLEAVY has previous brand partnership experience with REPUBLIC RECORDS and branding and advertising experience with ISLAND RECORDS. She will be located in the NEW YORK CITY office, and report to U.S. marketing head JENNA LOMONACO.

"We are thrilled to have ERIN’s expertise in the branding space," LOMONACO said. "Her knowledge and passion for finding creative and out-of-the-box ways for artists and brands to partner is unmatched. ONERPM is dedicated to continuously finding opportunities for our artists to grow their audience in new ways, and this is just another way we plan to do so."

"I am so excited to join the ONERPM team," DUNLEAVY added. "Their dedication to transparency and artist freedom is the future of the music industry. I can’t wait to work with our artists to elevate their profiles and bring their music to new audiences."

Congratulate DUNLEAVY here.

« back to Country Net News