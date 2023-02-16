(Clockwise from top left) Hall, Kingsbury, Wise and Wiget

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM has promoted seven staff members to leadership positions within the museum’s creative, development, education, museum services and facilities, operations and sustainability teams starting with BEN HALL. who rises to VP/Development. Joining the museum’s senior staff team are PAUL KINGSBURY as Sr. Dir./Editorial and Interpretation, LUKE WIGET as Sr. Dir./Creative, and LEIGH ANNE WISE as Sr. Dir./Facilities, Operations and Sustainability.

HALL, who most recently served Sr. Dir./Development, is s 14-year museum veteran. KINGSBURY previously served as Managing Editor for the museum. He will now manage editorial staff and the development of written content for the museum’s website, exhibitions, public programs, publications, educational materials and online offerings.

WIGET joined the museum in 2016. and previously served as Dir./Creative Content. He will now guide the museum’s creative and project management teams responsible for producing exhibitions, books, videos, education materials, social media content and more.

WISE is a 38-year museum veteran who first joined as a tour guide, moving to accounting and then operations. Her most recent position was Executive Dir./Operations and Sustainability.

In addition to these senior level promotions, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM has also promoted SAM FARAHMAND from Creative Content Mgr. to Associate Dir./Creative Content. SYDNEY GILBERT has been promoted from Associate Dir. to Dir./Creative Project Management. And AARON HELVIG has been promoted from Sr. Words and Music Program Manager to Associate Dir./Music Programs.

