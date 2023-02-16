Crosby

Singer/songwriter LOGAN CROSBY has signed an exclusive music publishing agreement with NASHVILLE-based 50 EGG MUSIC. CROSBY first gained notoriety when a string of videos on TIKTOK and other social media outlets garnered followers.

In JULY 2022, CROSBY appeared on the ABC television series CLAIM TO FAME, where he came in second place, revealing himself to be the cousin of JASON ALDEAN. This APRIL, LOGAN will embark as opener on MEGAN MORONEY's PISTOL MADE OF ROSES TOUR. He is currently in the studio with producers JONATHAN SINGLETON and BEN SIMONETTI working on new music to be released starting next month.

50 EGG MUSIC's TALI CANTERBURY said, “I knew LOGAN was a star the moment I met him. His vocal prowess and songwriting skills, combined with his undeniable charisma and hilarious personality, are the makings of a superstar. We are really excited to have him as part of our team."

CROSBY added, "Truly, I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at 50 EGG MUSIC. The first time I met with the team, TALI told me 'We want to sign people that do good, write good, and sing good.' I immediately knew 50 EGG was home. GOD has been so good to me to allow these people to come into my life at the perfect time. We’ve been working together for a minute, but i’m happy to make it official.”

« back to Country Net News