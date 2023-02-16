Tyler (Photo: Betsy Phillips)

CTM OUTLANDER has signed a strategic publishing and creative services partnership with YOUNG GUNS PUBLISHING, with the companies jointly signing Country songwriter MICHAEL TYLER. In the deal, CTM OUTLANDER acquires TYLER’s catalog, including an exclusive worldwide publishing deal for his new compositions.

TYLER began working with Country producer MICHAEL KNOX at the age of 13. and has garnered cuts with artists including BLAKE SHELTON, JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, JON PARDI, TYLER FARR, LAINE HARDY, CLAY WALKER, LOCASH and more. He earned his first Platinum-certified, multi-week #1 single with BENTLEY's “Somewhere On A Beach,” and penned six songs on ALDEAN’s "9" album, including the hit singles “Got What I Got” and “Blame It On You.”

YOUNG GUNS SVP/Creative LAURA WRIGHT ALEXANDER said, “We are beyond excited to start this relationship with CTM and to welcome MICHAEL TYLER into the YOUNG GUNS family. As we’ve gotten to know MICHAEL personally, there’s just that something about him – the songs continue to impress us. and it’s clear that he’s ready to put in the continued work. He is intentional about his growth as a songwriter while still focusing on his family, and he is an all-around great human being. We are so grateful to be on this ride with him.”

CTM OUTLANDER CEO ANDRÉ DE RAAFF said, “We are very pleased and proud that we have been able to secure this new relationship with such a talented and successful songwriter like MICHAEL TYLER, who has an extensive catalogue full of great songs and big hits. We are excited about his future and happy with the partnership of such a dedicated and successful company as YOUNG GUNS; they are one of a kind! LAURA ALEXANDER and [YOUNG GUNS CEO] WILL HAMRICK are great, we are convinced that they will bring exactly what MICHAEL needs to become an even more successful songwriter in the Country music scene.

