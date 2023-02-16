New Mentoring Sessions And Aircheck Clinic Added

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2023) has added two mentoring breakfasts and an aircheck clinic to this year's agenda. These breakfasts provide opportunities for attendees to network with experienced industry professionals and gain insights and advice to help further their careers in the country music industry.

The Programming Mentoring Breakfast will take place on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th from 8a to 8:45a CT. This one-on-one session is designed to help attendees build their skillset and gain fresh new ideas from experienced PDs. Confirmed mentors for the session are: CHRISTI BROOKS (KCYY/SAN ANTONIO), GROVER COLLINS (WUBE/CINCINNATI), SEAN COPELAND (WLHK/INDIANAPOLIS), AL FARB (KSCS/DALLAS), HEATHER FROGLEAR (KFRG/RIVERSIDE), "BO MATTHEWS" GUTIERREZ (KBAY/SAN JOSE), KURT JOHNSON (TOWNSQUARE MEDIA), SARAH KAY (WQMX/AKRON), BRENT MICHAELS (KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD), TIM ROBERTS (AUDACY), JOHN SHOMBY (COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH), NIKKI THOMAS (WXBQ/JOHNSON CITY), BOB WALKER (HALL COMMUNICATIONS), KAREN WEST (WGH-F/NORFOLK) and ASHLEY WILSON (WAMZ/LOUISVILLE and WBUL/LEXINGTON).

The Women's Mentoring Breakfast will take place on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th from 7:30a to 8:45a (CT). This event offers attendees the chance to chat with some of the most influential women in the Country music industry in a comfortable setting. Confirmed attendees include: KELLEIGH BANNEN (APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY/TODAY'S COUNTRY RADIO WITH KELLEIGH BANNEN), KATHRINE BROCK (LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT/VIPNATION), JANET BUCK (ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA), JACKIE CAMPBELL (615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY), TALI CANTERBURY (50 EGG MUSIC), LYNDSAY CRUZ (ACM LIFTING LIVES), JEN DANIELSON (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE), BRIANA GALLUCCIO (MCA NASHVILLE), JESSICA “CARSEN” HUMPHREVILLE (SILVERFISH MEDIA/BIG D & BUBBA/COUNTRY WITH CARSEN), STEPHANIE HAGERTY (WARNER/WEA), KRISTA HAYES (CUMULUS/NASHVILLE), BRITTANI KOSTER (BIG LOUD), KELLIE LONGWORTH (DREAMCATCHER ARTISTS), MIA McNEAL (COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION), ELAINA SMITH (WESTWOOD ONE/NIGHTS WITH ELAINA and WITH ELAINA), BROOKE SUMMERS (KFGE/LINCOLN), LAUREN "LT" THOMAS (COLUMBIA NASHVILLE), MONTA VADEN (COUNTRY AIRCHECK) and NANCY WILSON (WHKO/DAYTON).

The Aircheck Clinic is set for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th from 7:30a to 8:45a (CT), and provides an opportunity for attendees to receive 15 minutes of live aircheck feedback and advice from the highly respected PDs, who will provide guidance and mentorship. The panel of PDs and leaders who will be conducting the aircheck sessions includes: JUSTIN COLE (AUDACY/CHATTANOOGA), TONY LORINO (THROWBACK NATION RADIO), JOEL RAAB (JOEL RAAB COUNTRY RADIO & MEDIA CONSULTING), ROBB REEL (WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING), SCOTT RODDY (KWJJ/PORTLAND), ASHLEY WILSON (WAMZ/LOUISVILLE and WBUL/LEXINGTON), and JESS WRIGHT (LIVEONE). Space is limited. Click here to reserve a spot in advance.

The faith-based group CRS Believers will also meet on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th, from 6:30a to 7:50a (CT). Organized by iHEARTMEDIA's GATOR HARRISON and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's LOU RAMIREZ, this uplifting event brings together the intersection of faith and music, with a focus on fellowship, and exploring the challenges of balancing a spiritual life in a fast-paced industry.

CRS 2023 takes place MONDAY, MARCH 13th - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Click here to register.

