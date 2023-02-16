McLaughlin

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA is renaming its annual LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to the EDWARD F. MCLAUGHLIN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, honoring the longtime ABC RADIO NETWORKS President, EFM MEDIA MANAGEMENT founder, and key figure in the ascension of RUSH LIMBAUGH. MCLAUGHLIN served as the FOUNDATION's Chairman for many years and was Chairman Emeritus at the time of his death in 2018; he posthumously received the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD that year and was honored by the NAB's NATIONAL RADIO AWARD in 1996.

“ED was known as a leader and innovator,” said FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “He recognized talent and daringly pushed forth new ideas that propelled network and AM radio forward. It’s fitting that the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD be named in his honor.”

“ED was a champion for the broadcast industry and the mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION,” said FOUNDATION Pres. TIM MCCARTHY. “He was admired for his entrepreneurship and respected for his forward-looking vision. This is one way we honor his memory.”

This year's award will be presented to former FCC Chairman and longtime broadcast attorney DICK WILEY at the GOLDEN MIKE AWARD gala on MARCH 6th in NEW YORK.

Find out more about the gala at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

