The other shoe has dropped in the move of the FM translator simulcast of ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFOR-A/LINCOLN, NE to K268DF (NET NEWS 2/15), as the former KFOR translator K277CA and KLMS-A, which had been airing a Sports format as ESPN LINCOLN, have flipped to Adult Hits as MIX 103.3.

Meanwhile, the local sports shows previously heard on ESPN LINCOLN are joining the KFOR lineup, including "HAIL VARSITY RADIO," "COFFEE AND CREAM" and "THE MORNING HOOK UP."

