Honoring Those Who Make A Difference

For the third year in a row, KSBJ EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON has recognize members of the community who have gone above and beyond to show the spirit of generosity and service to those in need.

The station honored the following award recipients with a reception and concert at the BELL TOWER in HOUSTON.

The INDIVIDUAL AWARD recipient was KYLE BUTHOD, who leveraged his faith, skills and passion after working in the oil industry. Some of his greatest contributions can be seen in his diversified portfolio of thriving business ventures, including CITIZENS TRUCK, a mobile coffee shop that provides financial assistance and support to various non-profit organizations.

The NON-PROFIT AWARD recipient was BETHEL'S HEAVENLY HANDS, a local ministry that meets the spiritual and practical needs of residents of the community and beyond. What started as a small food pantry has grown into one of the largest pantries in the area, with Executive Director PASTOR JAMES LEE and his CHURCH at BETHEL'S FAMILY PASTOR WALTER AUGUST, along with the congregation, providing, in addition to food, clothing, job training and other practical services.

The BUSINESS AWARD recipient was ALL STAR A/C & HEATING SERVICES, which saw an innovative way to help children terminally ill with cancer. Founder ED NEWBY’s inspiration came from wanting to do something for a personal friend’s child battling cancer. With the creative use of company equipment, OPERATION SNOWSTORM has dumped 10K lbs. of snow for parties at the homes of nearly 70 children and their families.

Commented KSBJ President/CEO JOE PAULO, “KSBJ loves the people across our communities. There are so many individuals and organizations tirelessly working to make HOUSTON an even better place to live and raise a family. Certainly, this year’s winners exemplify servant-heartedness and embodies our mission to 'love JESUS, serve others and spread hope.'”

« back to Net News