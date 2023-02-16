Raley

DONZE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KBDZ (CLASSIC ROCK 93.1)/PERRYVILLE, MO has named Morning personality RANDY RALEY MD and the company has also announced he's been signed through 2023.

RALEY, who has had a long run on Rock Radio, including KSHE/ST. LOUIS and KYYS/KANSAS CITY, said, “I think we’ve become the 'cool' radio station in the market. We have the 300 songs everyone else is playing but we’ve added quite a few more that makes us stand out. It's pretty obvious that KSHE is moving in a younger direction and we think that opens up a huge music hole in the market. No one plays THREE DOG NIGHT, CHICAGO or music from the 60s anymore, but we’ve sprinkled in some of those great old top 40 songs with deeper tracks from bands like ALLMAN BROTHERS, ELTON JOHN, ROD STEWART, THE STONES, GRATEFUL DEAD, LED ZEPPELIN and the like.”

GM KEVIN RUSSELL said, “We’ve pretty much let RANDY have the keys to our music on KBDZ (93.1FM). We don’t have a corporate playlist and with RANDY’s 47 years in the business as a consultant, music director and program director, we feel he’s uniquely qualified to bring a fresh musical approach to what is a very stale classic rock market. The changes he’s made since being here have caused a great deal of talk and excitement among our listeners.”

